After announcing back in April that it’s Launceston site could be set for closure, putting hundreds of jobs at risk, packaging and paper production company DS Smith has confirmed a consultation into the matter is still ongoing.
DS Smith is one of the UK’s leaders in innovative corrugated packaging. The North Cornwall town has been fortunate enough to benefit from investment through the years from this big employer. Today, the site processes 28,000 tonnes of paper a year and provides employment for hundreds of local employees.
In 2019, the company celebrated 50 years of production within the town, however, the organisation’s announcement means this history could soon come to an end as part of efforts to ‘improve efficiencies’ as it undertakes a consultation exploring the potential closure of the site.
The announcement earlier in the year prompted much discussion among residents, with some speaking against the potential plans - with a petition even being launched in an effort to save the site - while others argue that the decision has already been made and that a private company needs to adapt to the economic climate, irrespective of local impact.
As a result of the announcement, some residents have even taken to the street to protest the potential closure.
Hayley Sanders, the wife of one DS Smith employee, has been at the heart of much of the efforts to save the site.
Commenting on the peaceful demonstration, she told us: “Our aim was to show our support to the workers in the factory and their families. This will also affect future generations with jobs within the town.
“I feel very strongly about this not only because this is affecting my family but knowing what it has put us through and knowing hundreds of other families are in the same position.”
During the protest, the group could be seen holding signs with messages such as ‘Please don’t take my daddy’s job’ and ‘Save our futures’.
Hayley said the knock on effect of the closure is far larger than current employees losing their jobs: “I think the impact on the town could be big, losing such a big employer in a small town is devastating.”
Now, months after announcing the consultation process, the organisation has said that it isn’t putting any ‘formal deadline’ in place for a decision, leaving residents in limbo.
Speaking to us, a spokesperson for DS Smith said: “There is no formal deadline and, as we are still in the process, we can’t speculate on timings of when this might be.”
As a result, residents and employees are being left questioning what the outcome may bring, the retention of a vital employer within the town or the loss of hundreds of jobs - leaving another unit in Launceston left empty.
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