PUPILS at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in Saltash stepped back in time to celebrate the life and achievements of one of Britain’s greatest engineers during a special immersive learning event.
Brunel Day saw children throughout the school take part in a series of interactive workshops and activities inspired by the life of Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the engineering pioneer whose name the academy proudly bears.
Classrooms were transformed into spaces of exploration and discovery as pupils learned about Brunel’s achievements and impact he had on Britain’s transport and infrastructure.
A highlight of the day was a visit from Blast from the Past, whose interactive historical experience brought Isambard Kingdom Brunel to life. Children were fascinated as the famous engineer appeared to share stories about his life, inventions and the challenges he overcame while helping shape the modern world.
Throughout the day, pupils took part in practical workshops, discussions and hands-on activities designed to deepen their understanding of Brunel’s legacy.
The event forms part of the school’s commitment to providing engaging learning experiences beyond the classroom while helping pupils connect with the history behind their school’s name.
Headteacher Darren Woolner said: “Brunel Day is about giving our children more than knowledge of history – it’s about helping them understand the values behind success.
“Isambard Kingdom Brunel demonstrated creativity, perseverance and ambition, and these are qualities we want our pupils to develop throughout their time with us. Days like this create memorable experiences that inspire children and help them feel connected to the story and identity of our school.”
Brunel Day once again proved to be a memorable occasion in the academy calendar, giving pupils the opportunity to learn, imagine and discover through interactive experiences while celebrating the extraordinary engineer whose achievements continue to inspire generations more than 150 years after his death.
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