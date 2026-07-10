FIREFIGHTERS in South East Cornwall were called into action in the early hours of this morning (Friday, July 10) to extinguish a fire at a farm in Torpoint.
Fire crews from Torpoint and Saltash arrived at Lower Penhale Farm after receiving a call at around 3am about a barn that was ablaze.
Huge plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as the firefighters, who were wearing breathing apparatus, extinguished the large fire.
A spokesperson from the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service confirmed: “Appliances from Torpoint and Saltash attended a barn fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”
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