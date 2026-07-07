THREE candidates are set to contest a by-election for a vacant seat on Saltash Town Council following the resignation of Trematon ward councillor Gordon McCaw earlier this year.
Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, July 30, to elect a new representative for the Trematon ward, with three candidates standing for the position.
The candidates are Independent Beverly Gordon, Green Party candidate Vicki Lintern and Conservative candidate Scott Slavin.
The vacancy arose after Mr McCaw resigned from the council in May, less than a year after being elected in June 2025.
Residents in the Trematon ward will now have the opportunity to choose who replaces him on the council.
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm at Latchbrook Community Centre (Scout Hall), Gallacher Way, Yellow Tor Road.
To take part in the election, residents must be registered to vote by 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 14.
Voters attending polling stations will also be required to bring an accepted form of photographic identification.
Those unable to vote in person can instead apply for a postal vote or appoint someone to vote on their behalf by proxy before the relevant deadlines.
The by-election comes during a period of change for Saltash Town Council.
More recently, another councillor, John Brady, resigned from the authority following a personnel committee meeting, saying he had stepped down “as a matter of principle” over the way council procedures had been handled.
It is understood that Mr Brady’s resignation does not form part of the current by-election and arrangements for filling his Essa Ward vacancy will be announced separately.
If anyone needs more support in registering to vote or the voting process, they can visit www.gov.uk/how-to-vote, or get in touch with Saltash Town Council on 01752 844846 or by emailing [email protected]
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.