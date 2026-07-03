CONCERNS over road safety and vehicle speeds on New Road in Saltash have prompted a formal review by Cornwall Highways following representations made by Cornwall Councillor Keith Johnson to Saltash Town Council.
Councillor Johnson, whose ward is Saltash Tamar, raised the issue after receiving concerns from local residents and town council members regarding speeding and general traffic safety along the route. In response, he has been in correspondence with Cornwall Highways seeking an urgent assessment of conditions on the road.
The Highway Manager has now confirmed a comprehensive, evidence-based review will be carried out before any decision is made on whether engineering or traffic management measures are required.
The assessment will include liaison with Cornwall Council’s Road Safety Team to provide specialist input, as well as engagement with Devon & Cornwall Police to examine enforcement history and current concerns in the area.
Officials will also analyse historic speed data collected from the existing Vehicle Activated Sign on New Road, alongside current vehicle speed information gathered through available telematics data. In addition, collision records from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025 will also be reviewed.
The review is intended to establish a clear and accurate picture of traffic conditions on New Road, distinguishing between perceived and actual vehicle speeds, while also assessing driver behaviour and the history of recorded collisions.
Findings from the assessment will help determine whether additional signage, traffic calming measures, or other highway improvements may be justified to improve safety for road users and residents.
While acknowledging the urgency of concerns raised, the highway manager noted the work must be prioritised alongside similar enquiries from other town and parish councils across South East Cornwall.
Councillor Johnson said he will continue to monitor progress closely and will update Saltash Town Council once Cornwall Highways has completed its assessment and advised on any recommended next steps.
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