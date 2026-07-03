PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
SALTASH: Culver Road in Saltash is set for a lengthy closure to facilitate the replacement of gas mains in the area.
Cornwall Council has confirmed details of the closure that they have authorised to enable the works to take place.
It will be in place between July 27 to August 10, with the closures being in place for 24 hours a day.
The road affected is Culver Road, Saltash between the junction with Victoria Road and the property known as Kingsleigh House.
An alternative route will be signposted, and pedestrian access will be maintained to properties throughout the closure.
It is to enable cabling works to be undertaken.
The stretch of the road affected on Pengover Road is between the junction of the A390 and the property known as Former Hillview.
An alternative route will be sign posted while pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained.
MENHENIOT: The road from Mine Hill to the junction to the west of Berry Farm in Menheniot is set to be closed on July 28 between 7.30am and 6pm.
It is to enable the installation works of a new test post by Wales and West Utilities Ltd.
CALLINGTON: The road from Penpill to the junction to the south west of Penpill Cottage in Callington is set for overnight road closures in late July, it has been confirmed.
Cornwall Council has approved the closure to enable drainage repair works to take place.
It is scheduled to be closed between the times of 7pm and 6am on July 27 to July 29.
The road for its entire length will be affected and pedestrian access will be maintained to properties.
CARKEEL: The road from the bungalow to Thornbank, Carkeel is set for an overnight closure in late July.
The closure will take place from July 29 to July 30 between the hours of 8pm to 6am and is necessary for blockage clearing works.
Pedestrian and vehicular access will be maintained to properties.
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