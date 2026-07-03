MOTORISTS in Liskeard got more than they bargained for when 18 runaway cows took over the streets during the morning rush.
PC Katie Hall was called after the herd escaped from a nearby field and wandered onto the road, briefly causing chaos as drivers slowed to avoid the unexpected traffic hazard.
Fortunately, members of the public were quick to help, calmly guiding the cattle into the courtyard of a nearby property while waiting for the farmer to arrive.
Within a short time, all 18 cows had been safely rounded up and returned to their field, with no injuries, no damage and traffic soon back to normal.
Police are reminding anyone using fields or public footpaths to make sure gates are closed securely after passing through, as a simple mistake can quickly turn into a town-wide cattle chase.
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