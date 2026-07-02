A LOCAL theatre company is bringing one of Britain’s most loved true stories to stages across Cornwall and Devon this summer, with a production of Calendar Girls raising funds for cancer care at Derriford Hospital.
The Teylu Theatre Company – “teylu” meaning family in Cornish – is based in South East Cornwall and draws performers from both sides of the Tamar. Its name reflects exactly what the group has become, a close-knit community built on friendship, support and a shared love of theatre.
Their latest production tells the famous story of Yorkshire WI members who posed for a nude calendar to raise money for a hospital cancer ward waiting room. But in this Cornish and Devon staging, the story takes on an even deeper meaning.
Three members of the cast are cancer survivors themselves, having been treated at Derriford Hospital’s radiotherapy centre. That personal connection has helped shaped the production, turning it into something far more than a play – a tribute, a thank you, and a celebration of resilience.
The tour is raising money for the Plymouth Radiotherapy Development Fund, which supports improvements to cancer treatment facilities and patient experience at Derriford Hospital. For many patients across Cornwall, Derriford is where diagnosis, treatment and recovery take place, often involving long journeys and difficult days away from home.
For the cast, the project is rooted in Cornwall’s tradition of community action and pulling together in times of need. Rehearsals have taken place locally, supported by Liskeard-based Boost, a company that provides breast forms and support for women following cancer treatment.
Boost has also offered rehearsal space at Boost House in Liskeard, helping the production take shape close to home.
The production will tour four venues this summer, beginning at Sterts Arts and Environmental Centre in Upton Cross on July 29 and 30. It then moves to Devonport Playhouse in Plymouth on August 1, Tavistock Town Hall on August 7, and concludes at Launceston Town Hall on August 14.
A special gala performance will take place at Sterts on July 30, bringing together members of the radiotherapy team, Boost supporters, friends and families. The evening will also feature tea, cake and music from Liskeard Silver Band, creating a proper West Country community celebration.
Cast members Kath, Bernice and Laura are all cancer survivors and say the production reflects the strength and humour that can be found even during the toughest times. They describe the show as a way of giving something back to the services and people who supported them through their treatment journeys.
Laura, who is also Chair of Teylu Theatre Company, says the group wanted to honour that support while celebrating the friendships formed through shared experience and theatre.
She says the story resonates strongly in Cornwall, where communities are often closely connected and where acts of kindness and fundraising are a familiar part of local life, from village halls to coastal towns.
With its mix of laughter, honesty and heartfelt purpose, this Cornish-led Calendar Girls production brings a much-loved story home in a way that feels both personal and universal.
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