JAMIE COON, 33, of High Cross Street, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between January and 19 June, pursuing a course of conduct by making direct contact with his alleged victim, calling, emailing her and making posts on social media platforms knowing it would cause her alarm or distress and strangling and assaulting her at West Hill, St Austell on 19 June. He was already in custody after numerous breaches of a restraining order and his case was listed for 14 July.