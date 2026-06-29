SEX OFFENCES
JAMIE TRUDGIAN, 32, of Bowling Green Cottages, Bowling Green has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying a person performing oral sex with a dog between January and April 2024, distributing 84 Category A, 37 Category B and 17 Category C indecent images of a child between November 2023 and April 2024 and making 1960 Category A, 1057 Category B and 684 Category C indecent images between 2018 and 2024. His case was listed for 17 July and he was released on conditional bail restricting his contact with children.
JORDAN MOSS, 23, of Tre Pol, Trelowth pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders Register between 1 and 20 September. He will be sentenced on 6 August.
ASHLEY MORGANS, 57, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with a number of sexual offences against a girl including attempting to rape her, inciting her to engage in penetrative sexual activity, sexually touching her by putting chocolate down her pants and pushing his face against her genitals. His case was listed for 24 July and he was released on conditional bail not to contact his alleged victim.
THREATENED TO SET HOUSE ON FIRE
MATTHEW BRADFIELD, 51, of Plosh Farm, Lanjeth has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with threatening to set a house on fire, burgling Trevarth Tregascoe Farm and stealing a Land Rover Discovery, car keys and a drill on 22 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 July.
ASSAULT
TOMMY BOYLAN, 32, of Henver, Island Crescent, Newquay has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a man occasioning him actual bodily harm at Constantine Bay beach in July 2023. His case was listed for 17 July.
JAMES START, 44, of Barncoose Terrace, Illogan Highway has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with strangling a person at Summercourt on 4 June. His case was listed for 17 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter an area of Redruth or contact two people.
JAMIE VICKERS, 52, of Menorca Lane, Bugle pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and damaging a police vehicle at Roche on 24 September but not guilty to assaulting a woman and a man the same day. His case was adjourned until 7 December. He was released on conditional bail not to enter Holy Farm, Higher Trezaise, Roche or contact three men and a woman.
LEE DREW, 38, of Codling Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a police officer on Eastbourne Road, St Austell on 24 June. His case was listed for 23 July.
BENJAMIN RUNDLE, 32, of Meadow Park, St Ive Road, Pensilva has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting and strangling a woman at St Ive Road on 24 June and assaulting a woman at Carkeel on 14 June. He admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order made by magistrates on 16 June when he was in direct contact with a woman he was prohibited from contacting on 24 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 July.
KNIFE CRIME
ANYA CURTIS, 35, of Santos Terrace, Tywardreath Highway has been given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after she pleaded guilty to possessing a scythe on Tywardreath Highway on 6 June and using or threatening violence towards another as well as breaching a criminal behaviour order by acting in a manner to cause another to fear for their safety. Magistrates noted this was a serious offence which caused fear to passers-by and her ‘horrific’ record of offending including a previous weapon offence.
ROMAN SAMM, 19, of NFA, pleaded guilty to possessing a large kitchen knife on Fore Street, Bodmin on 16 November. He was ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work.
STALKING
JAMIE COON, 33, of High Cross Street, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, between January and 19 June, pursuing a course of conduct by making direct contact with his alleged victim, calling, emailing her and making posts on social media platforms knowing it would cause her alarm or distress and strangling and assaulting her at West Hill, St Austell on 19 June. He was already in custody after numerous breaches of a restraining order and his case was listed for 14 July.
COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR
MAX TAYLOR, 30, of St Endellion, Port Issac has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with breaching a non-molestation order, stalking and engaging in coercive behaviour between April 2025 and May 2026 by repeatedly damaging property, spitting, kicking, punching, slapping and verbally abusing his victim and intimidating her. His case was fixed for 24 July and he was released on conditional bail not to enter Devon and Cornwall or contact his alleged victim.
DRUG CRIME
TARON JAMES, 25, of Harvenna Heights, St Columb has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply and driving without a licence at Indian Queens on 24 June and possessing cannabis and cocaine with intent to supply, driving without a licence and failing to stop when required to by police at Harvenna Heights on 16 June. His case was listed for 28 July and he was remanded in custody.
KAWANIE LEWIS, 39, of NFA, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with possessing crack cocaine, cocaine, diamorphine and cannabis with intent to supply and being in possession of criminal property, namely over £1000, at St Austell on 23 June. He was remanded in custody and his case listed for 28 July.
KIERAN PEDLAR, 38, of Rhind Street, Bodmin pleaded guilty to possessing 567.98g of cannabis, 20 pills and 3.9g of amphetamine and 896 Diazepam tablets at Bodmin on 24 February. He will be sentenced on 6 August.
BURGLARY
LEE DREW, 38, of Codling Close, St Austell has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with burgling a caravan at Penvose Caravan Park in 2023 and stealing cash, a radio, paperwork, medication, toys and a phone. His case was listed for 24 July.
DANIEL OWEN, 36, of Crosscombe Walk, Hartcliffe, Bristol and BLAKE HUYGENS, 23, of Marksbury Road, Bedminster, Bristol have been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with, in December 2022 at Landrake, entering a garage and stealing bikes and equipment worth at least £30,000. Their case was listed for 24 July.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
CLARE EDWARDS, 37, of Swelle Piggery, Poundstock pleaded guilty to damaging the wing mirror of a car at Buttercup Field, Poundstock on 3 February. She will be sentenced on 17 July and was released on conditional bail not to enter Buttercup Field or contact a man.
FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION
NATASHA HARRIS, 35, of Furze Hill, Bodmin has been banned from driving for six months under the totting procedure, has to pay a £216 surcharge and was fined £180 after she was found guilty in her absence of failing to tell police who was driving a Ford Puma who was alleged to have been guilty an offence.
DRINK/DRUG DRIVE
STEPHEN BRAY, 73, of Penhale Cottages, Polmear Hill, Fowey pleaded guilty to driving on Holmbush Arch Road, St Austell on 31 May with 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He was banned from driving for 14 months which will be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
STEPHEN CURLE, 58, of An Gof Gardens, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a car on Foxglove Road, Bodmin on Boxing Day when he had 98 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 12 October.
MICHAEL PRIESTLEY, 34, of Dunheved Road, Launceston pleaded guilty to driving an Iveco van on Greenbank Road, Liskeard on 10 February with 3.7 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood exceeding the limit of two and on the A30 at Camborne on 18 February with 3.4 micrograms of cannabis per litre of blood and to driving after his licence had been revoked on account of disability on 14 February. He was banned from driving for 24 months, fined £600 and has to pay a £480 surcharge and £85 costs.
DRIVE WHILE DISQUALIFED
JOE HOWGEGO, 35, of Sunlea, Saltash Road, Callington pleaded not guilty to driving at Callington while disqualified on 18 June and not guilty to driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will stand trial on 16 December and was released on conditional bail not to sit in the front seat of any motor vehicle.
ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME
TANUJA WIGNESWARN, 53, of Tanya’s Café, Fourwinds, Bodmin pleaded not guilty to, between August 2025 and January 2026 at Tanya’s Café, failing to comply with the Environmental Protection Act by failing to provide waste transfer notes from her business. The case was adjourned until 30 June and her trial is expected to last four hours.
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