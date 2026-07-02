RESIDENTS have been left fearing for their futures after being served eviction notices from their homes in Newquay after a housing block was deemed structurally unsafe.
More than 32 households renting properties at Aqua Blue Apartments in Henver Road have been told by the landlord they must leave by October so that a substantial redevelopment of the building can be carried out.
Owners Interceptor Opportunities Ltd are due to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds over several months fixing the roof, cladding and flooring.
Many tenants, some of whom are disabled and vulnerable, fear they could become homeless due to how many of them are now looking for alternative accommodation locally.
Interceptor Opportunities Ltd has pledged the tenants will be given ‘first refusal’ to move back into the properties once the repairs have been completed but many fear this could be unachievable if the rents are increased due to the cost of the repairs.
The apartment complex, which was built in 2008, has become “degraded” after being “exposed to the elements.”
Residents have been left fearing for their safety after receiving notification to exercise “extreme caution” at all times when using the communal staircase and walkways.
They have been warned to not stand, gather, or loiter on staircases, landings, or communal walkways whilst access to private balcony areas is out of bounds “until further notice.” Residents have additionally been told not to “under any circumstances” lean on or apply pressure to any balustrades or handrails.
Structural supports have appeared around parts of the building to hold up balconies and walkways but the formal eviction notices being served came as a “total shock” for many.
Dozens of households now face an anxious search for somewhere else to live.
A resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m petrified. I’m trying to find out where I can live.
“The whole place is falling to bits. We have been told not to hold onto the banisters. How on earth do we get our furniture out?
“Parts of the building have rotted away. They have not kept up with maintenance.
“How am I going to find somewhere else to live within my budget.
“We’re now fearful to speak out in case it jeopardises our chances to move into somewhere else.”
Another resident added: “We have been put in a bit of a tight spot.
“I had a letter a few days ago saying we had to move out. It came as a total shock. I believed they were just fixing up the building. It has left me very upset.”
Resident Barry Plechowicz, who has lived at Aqua Blue Apartments for the past 14 years, said: “I’ve got multiple sclerosis so it will be difficult for me to move out as I struggle with my mobility. Some days I cannot get out of bed.”
Tenants fear they could struggle to find suitable accommodation before they are required to leave.
A resident said: “The people that live here have all become good friends.
“We have a little community. Everyone supports each other. That’s what makes me upset.
“There is a lot of competition to find somewhere to rent.
“Now there will be at least 34 of us looking for somewhere to live at the same price point. We have been priced out of properties in Newquay.
“But we have got to move out as the building is falling apart. One day I came home to relax on my balcony and the balcony above had collapsed.”
Another resident said: “I have to move out. It is what it is.
“It’s a health and safety issue. I have found somewhere else to live. They are giving us until the end of October to move out.
“They say they will give us first refusal to move back in but the amount of money they are pumping into it I would think the rent will be a lot more.”
A spokesperson for Interceptor Opportunities Ltd said: “We appreciate the inconvenience to all our residents but, following advice from our local professional advisors, it became clear that the safest and quickest way to affect the repairs to Aqua Blue was to vacate the building for a few months.
“This decision was not taken lightly as we appreciate that these are people’s homes. We have offered to return deposits on request so as to facilitate moving.
“The properties will be, once work is completed, offered back to the local community for long term rental as we appreciate the lack of such accommodation. Any tenant, that has vacated, will be offered them first. “Our priority is to the safety of the residents as well as those working on the site.
“Our contractor advised that it would not be possible for people to remain in occupation during the works and comply with health and safety regulations.
“As a responsible long-term landlord and building owner we, unfortunately, were left with no choice.”
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