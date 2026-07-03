It concerns land to the south of Park An Kres, and the development is set to include three ‘affordable’ designated dwellings in the proposals alongside a new vehicle and pedestrian access, landscaping and other associated works.
At present, the agricultural land is under the ownership of Truro Diocesan Board of Finance Ltd, a company owned by the Church of England’s Truro Diocese.
Meanwhile, the three affordable homes will comprise of three houses in a terrace formation, with two being one-bed houses and one being a two-bed property.
The three affordable properties will be clustered together at the northern end of the site with the layout dominated by the open market bungalows.
The land is part of the allocations in the Menheniot Neighbourhood Plan, which stipulated that any dwellings on the site should be approximately 15 in number, be oriented to benefit from solar gain, provide access through Park an Keres, incorporate the existing footpath linking the school with the village hall and have planting around the east and south boundaries to form a clear edge.
In its documents explaining the reasons for approving the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department stated: “The proposal features a simple layout structured around a single straight access road, with dwellings positioned on either side and fronting the highway.
“The scheme comprises predominantly single-storey bungalows of similar form and design, with the exception of three small two-storey terraced units located on the northern side of the site. The two-storey dwellings reflect the scale and appearance of the existing neighbouring estate, whereas the single-storey units respond more sensitively to the changing land levels and the development's encroachment into previously undeveloped land.
“Although modest in design, the proposed dwellings utilise materials characteristic of the local area, including render, stone, and slate. Pitched roofs are incorporated throughout, and the addition of porches mirrors features commonly found within the surrounding settlement.
“While the scheme may not demonstrate particularly innovative design in terms of layout or architectural ambition, it represents a logical continuation of the existing residential area and would be read within the context of the established built form.
“The overall low height and restrained massing would help to minimise landscape impact. Given these considerations, the identified design limitations would not outweigh the benefits of delivering 12 new homes at a time of significant housing need”
As is typical of similar developments, there is a requirement of contributions towards the local community to support the increase of residents in the area.
There is a required £5,845 contribution towards biodiversity land monitoring and £24,624 towards educational facilities. No money was requested for a contribution to health facilities due to the development being below the ‘relevant threshold’.
Cornwall Council issued approval for the scheme subject to a number of conditions relating to the submission of various plans including the management of contamination risks, groundwater monitoring and ecology.
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