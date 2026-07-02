A HISTORIC riverside inn overlooking the Fowey Estuary is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £475,000-plus as part of a major regional property auction later this month.
The Old Ferry Inn, located in Bodinnick, near Fowey, is one of 168 lots listed across England in Clive Emson Auctioneers’ July online sale, which concludes on July 23.
Dating back to the 1500s, the landmark property sits close to the passenger car ferry linking Bodinnick and Fowey and offers extensive hospitality accommodation alongside its prominent waterside position.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said he expected strong interest in the well-known estuary property, describing it as a “popular and picturesque” location likely to attract a wide range of buyers.
He said: “As well as a bar and restaurant, it has nine en-suite letting rooms, owners’ accommodation, laundry room, a patio terrace and private car parking on a site measuring a fifth of an acre. It may appeal to those in the hospitality trade seeking an opportunity or new premises to add to their business portfolio, while others may see the potential for some other type of scheme subject to all of the necessary consents.”
The property is being offered alongside a series of other Cornish lots included in the auction catalogue.
In Kelly Bray near Callington, a parcel of freehold land on the northern edge of the village has a guide price of £65,000-plus. The 0.31-hectare site, adjacent to a property known as Aucuba, is being sold jointly with KLP Kitchener Land and Planning.
Elsewhere, Croftside in Fore Street, St Cleer, near Liskeard, is listed with a guide price of £225,000-plus. The detached four-bedroom home includes off-road parking, a garage and enclosed rear garden.
Auction appraiser Steve Appleby said the property would likely appeal to a broad range of buyers.
He said: “Croftside is situated on the edge of Bodmin Moor with access to countryside walks and surrounding villages. It may appeal to owner-occupiers, second-home buyers or investors seeking a renovated village property.”
In Widegates, near Looe, New Lydcott Farm is also being offered with a guide price of £100,000-plus. The detached three-bedroom farmhouse sits on a 0.05-hectare site and includes outbuildings, a rear garden and off-road parking.
Other lots include land with planning permission for a detached home in Pelynt, listed at £45,000-plus, and small parcels of freehold land in Saltash and the wider Launceston area.
A strip of land in Sycamore Road, Latchbrook, Saltash, is listed with a guide price of £500-plus and is being sold on the instructions of Cornwall Council. The site measures around 0.02 hectares.
Cornwall Council is also disposing of two additional freehold parcels near Launceston, both offered with no reserve.
One is located at Wilsey View, while the other lies opposite Kilarney in Tresmeer.
Auctioneers say interest is expected across the catalogue, with buyers ranging from developers and investors to individuals seeking residential or lifestyle opportunities in Cornwall.
Full details of the lots and bidding information are available via the Clive Emson Auctioneers website.
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