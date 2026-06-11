All of the eventual 527 properties will be highly energy-efficient and fitted with air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points, supporting lower household bills and a more sustainable future for new residents.
The scheme also delivers new green spaces, community facilities, and major ecological improvements for residents, supported by enhanced hedgerows, nature habitats, and measures to protect local wildlife.
Residents will also benefit from new parks, allotments, play areas, a community orchard and a community centre, alongside more than two hectares of landscaped open space that will encourage outdoor activity and support wellbeing.
The site off Priory Road is within quick reach of the A30 and A38, connecting Bodmin easily with Devon and the rest of Cornwall, whilst also being in walking distance of schools, supermarkets, and the town centre.
Persimmon Homes have pledged to ‘unlock’ more than £3.5-million in developer contributions towards community facilities, education, transport improvements which it says will boost the town’s economy.
Jane Cartwright, sales director at Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon, said: “We’re delighted to have broken ground on this new site, which will deliver much-needed new homes for hundreds of local families, and put our first plots up for sale all which are high-quality, energy-efficient, and excellent value-for-money.
“As an accredited five-star developer, a rating secured by our customers, we do more than just deliver new homes – our Kemeneth site will see substantial investment in the community’s infrastructure and services with parks, allotments, orchards, and plenty of outdoor space.
“Considering its great road links to the countryside and its proximity to Bodmin town centre alongside this, Kemeneth stands to be an ideal place to live.”
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