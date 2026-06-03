CORNWALL’S charities are being invited to apply for funding by one of the region’s housebuilders.
The Persimmon Charitable Foundation has opened its second funding round for registered charities helping young people into work.
Applications opened on Monday, June 1, with a total pot of £150,000 available for UK-based projects focused on employability, children and young people aged between 14 and 25, and areas of economic and social deprivation.
The foundation supports projects that address deprivation or disadvantage, especially among young people. These include social mobility and youth development, such as learning and training. Since 2021, the foundation has donated over £3-million to good causes.
During the first round of funding, three charities across the country were awarded a share of the pot. In May, Hamara Healthy Living Centre in Leeds, Newcastle United Foundation and The Benjamin Foundation in Norfolk received £50,000 each after applying to this year’s first funding round. Recent previous winners of foundation funding also include Bristol City FC Robins Foundation and Young Somerset.
The foundation was set up in 2015 to help support the communities in which Persimmon Homes operates, while the open application programme launched in 2025 to give more charities the opportunity to access Foundation funding. There are two rounds of funding, with a total of £300,000 available for distribution this year, in the form of six £50,000 donations.
Anthony Vigor, chair of the foundation, said: “We want to improve outcomes for young people, and particularly those not in education, training or employment. If your charity is focused on supporting employability, we encourage you to apply.”
The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Sunday, June 21. Successful applicants will be announced in September. To find out more, or to apply, visit: persimmonhomes.com/corporate/foundation/open-application-programme
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