A HOUSEBUILDER based in the South West has donated tens-of-thousands of pounds to a charity providing vital support for the region’s young people.
South West housebuilder Cavanna Homes has donated £14,874.97 to Children’s Hospice South West after raising money through a variety of activities carried out by the organisation’s employees.
Activities involving employees across the business helped to raised the sum, something which the housebuilder says ‘reflects Cavanna Homes’ ongoing commitment to supporting local communities’.
Over the past year, colleagues organised and took part in a range of events, including a charity golf day, a company-wide bike ride challenge and a Christmas raffle. Additional funds were raised through tuck shop and event donations, alongside a show home furniture auction at the company’s Bude development, bringing teams together across the region to support the cause.
Together, these efforts contributed to a total of £14,874.97 for Children’s Hospice South West.
Children’s Hospice South West provides hospice care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as support for their families, making a meaningful difference at the most challenging times.
Paul Moran, managing director for Cavanna Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud to support Children’s Hospice South West with this donation. The charity does such important work for families across the region, and it’s something that really resonates with our team.
“This was a real collective effort, with colleagues coming together to raise funds in a variety of ways. It’s fantastic to see that effort translate into a meaningful contribution that will help support the care and services the charity provides.”
A spokesperson from the organisation added: “The donation forms part of Cavanna Homes’ wider commitment to community engagement, with the business regularly supporting local charities, organisations and initiatives across the South West.”
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