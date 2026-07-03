CAMPAIGNERS fighting to stop a Newquay headland from becoming a gated housing community highlighted their cause to the nation on Friday morning.
Around 50 members of Glendorgal Coast Path Campaign appeared live on Good Morning Britain to showcase their campaign to protect the historic public access following a developer blocking the route with gates ahead of a £9.5million redevelopment of the vacant Glendorgal Hotel in Lusty Glaze Road.
Good Morning Britain presenter Jonathan Swain interviewed campaign spokesperson Matt Kennedy-Smith, fisherman Dave Trebilcock as well as Newquay and St Austell MP Noah Law during the live broadcast at Porth Island, which overlooks the headland.
Campaigners explained they are looking to submit a definitive map modification order application to Cornwall Council, which is the legal process used to correct errors or record "lost" public rights of way. They are amassing evidence to prove people have been using the route for generations.
It follows the landowner Seamus Redmond from Bluechip Hotels Limited insisting in a Facebook post there was no right of way along the path and threatening to prosecute anyone who tries to use it. Work is underway to demolish part of the Glendorgal Hotel and construct 12 luxury holiday homes including apartments, townhouses, semi-detached properties and duplex houses.
Mr Redmond has upgraded the wooden barriers to a solid steel gate complete with signs warning it is private land. He has offered locals a simple solution if they wish to keep using it: buy one of his new luxury holiday homes.
Mr Kennedy-Smith said: “It is great to go live with Good Morning Britain and highlight our campaign.
“Protecting historic public access does not just happen in Newquay. It is happening up and down the country. The important thing is that something can be done about it. We can try and stand up to it. If we follow the correct procedures then hopefully we can still have access to our coastline.”
Mr Trebilcock added: We had to get up early to get our point over.
“It is good of them to come down and bring the campaign to the fore and now its gone nationwide, which will be great for the campaign.
“So many different communities visit the headland including fisherman who use it is a vantage point to look for mullet in the winter, anglers as it’s one of the top spots as well as local people who walk their dogs and people visiting the area who want to explore the headland.
“Instead of the headland becoming private property there should be some give and take.”
Mr Law said: “Glendorgal Headland is a treasured part of our coastline, with generations of local people utilising this path to enjoy the area’s extraordinary natural beauty, connect with loved ones, and support their wellbeing.
“The strength of feeling from residents is clear, and I fully support calls for a definitive map modification order to permanently protect this historic route and preserve public access for future generations.
“This is a pathway that has been fought for before in the Victorian era, and I stand with residents who are determined to fight for its future again.”
Presenter Jonathan Swain was pleased with the turnout from the Glendorgal Coast Path Campaign for the live broadcast and the positive feedback received.
He said: “There has been an amazing turnout. I asked Matt to get some campaigners together for the live broadcast think two or three people would turn up and we had around 50.
“It shows how passionate people feel about protecting their Cornish coastline.
“This might be one part of the Cornish coastline but what it means to people around the country is that is the coastline could be cut off here it could happen elsewhere.
“The live broadcast has gone down really well with our viewers and the producers of Good Morning Britain in London.”
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