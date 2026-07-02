TWO Millbrook darts players are set to take on two 12-hour charity marathons later this month in support of the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
John Cook and John Darby, both from Millbrook, will host the endurance darts events on Saturday, July 18 at the British Legion in Torpoint (11am to 11pm), and again on Saturday, July 25 at the Devon and Cornwall pub in Millbrook (11am to 11pm).
The pair are completing their third marathon, having already raised more than £1,800 for charity.
Fundraising is already underway, with two quiz nights and raffles helping boost early donations. An event at Bar Tusker raised £51, while a second at the Rising Sun in Kingsand brought in £170.
As part of the marathons, the duo will wear specially-made shirts.
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