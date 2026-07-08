MOTORISTS are being urged to park considerately after a fire engine responding to a call out in Torpoint was delayed by vehicles blocking a road.
Torpoint Community Fire Station said firefighters experienced delays reaching an incident at Albion Court on Tuesday, July 7, because of cars parked in the vicinity of Torpoint Nursery and Infant School.
The station has since appealed to drivers to think carefully about where they leave their vehicles, warning that inconsiderate parking could cost valuable time during an emergency response.
In a statement, the fire station said: “Unfortunately we were delayed arriving to an incident at Albion Court on Tuesday afternoon due to cars parked questionably around Torpoint Nursery and Infant School.
“Please do be considerate when parking in Torpoint and the surrounding areas, particularly in narrow streets, and always look out for hydrants.
"Think – could a fire engine fit through here?"
The appeal comes as emergency services continue to highlight the importance of keeping access routes clear, particularly in residential areas where roads can already be restricted by parked vehicles.
Cornwall councillor for Torpoint, Rob Parsonage, echoed the fire station's concerns and urged motorists to consider the consequences of where they park.
"We know there are streets in Torpoint where there could be difficulty in a fire engine fitting through them," he said. "Please be considerate when you park. Imagine if it was your house on fire and a fire engine could not get through. Thank you."
Residents are being reminded to avoid parking opposite junctions, near fire hydrants or in locations that could restrict access for emergency vehicles.
Torpoint Community Fire Station hopes the incident will encourage motorists to think twice before parking in narrow streets and help ensure firefighters can reach people in need as quickly and safely as possible.
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