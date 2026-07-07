A CORNISH MP has challenged the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) over controversial plans to scrap call-out payments for Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs), amid warnings the changes could drive volunteers out of the life-saving service.
Anna Gelderd, MP for South East Cornwall, recently met MCA chief executive Virginia McVea after being contacted by Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) in South East Cornwall, who fear the decision to remove hourly payments and introduce a revised volunteer model will damage morale and leave local rescue teams struggling to recruit and retain volunteers.
The meeting comes as leaked MCA survey data, obtained by the GMB union, suggests the changes could have a devastating impact across the region.
According to the union, more than 350 CROs took part in the survey, with 38 per cent saying they would be forced to reduce their hours or stop volunteering altogether if the payments are withdrawn.
CROs are volunteers who respond to emergencies, rescue people in danger and search for missing persons along the UK's coastline. Although volunteers, they have traditionally received hourly remuneration for attending incidents and mandatory training.
The MCA announced it would move to a revised volunteer model after the Court of Appeal upheld a 2024 Employment Appeal Tribunal ruling that found CROs were legally classed as workers when carrying out duties for which they could claim hourly pay.
The decision has sparked growing concern among Coastguard teams and unions, who warn it could undermine a service that has protected Britain's coastline for generations.
Nicola Savage, GMB National Officer, said the survey findings painted a stark picture.
“These cruel cuts are going to rip the heart out of a life-saving emergency service millions of people rely on,” she said. “Coastguards across the UK risk their own lives to keep us safe – the very least they should expect is payment for their time and expenses.
“If the MCA pushes ahead with these unprecedented cuts, the coastguard that has protected us for more than 200 years could cease to exist as we know it.”
During her meeting with Virginia McVea, Ms Gelderd said she pressed the Agency to explain its plans and made sure the concerns of South East Cornwall's CROs were heard at the highest level.
“Coastguard Rescue Officers play a vital role in keeping people safe around our coastline, often responding in challenging conditions at a moment's notice,” said Ms Gelderd.
“I’m deeply concerned about the effects moving to a revised volunteer model and the removal of call-out payments could have on morale and the future resilience of the service.
“That’s why I wrote to the CEO of the MCA to call for a meeting with her to raise these issues. I was pleased to raise the local CROs’ concerns with her directly and seek greater transparency about the MCA’s plans.
“The Agency is taking the time to listen to these concerns, but I’ll continue to put pressure where it is needed to support CROs, including meeting the Minister responsible.”
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