ROYAL Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust (RCHT) has unveiled a new 10-year strategy setting out its long-term vision to transform healthcare services across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
The plan, developed by Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust, is designed to deliver “Outstanding Care for One and All” while aligning with the national NHS 10 Year Plan for Health.
It sets out a wide-ranging programme of priorities, including reducing waiting times, transforming urgent and emergency care, expanding specialist services such as cancer care and women and children’s services, and delivering more care closer to home through neighbourhood-based models.
The strategy also places strong emphasis on strengthening partnerships across Cornwall and Devon, improving patient flow, reducing delays in treatment, and supporting staff wellbeing across the organisation.
Acting Chief Executive Officer Kim O’Keeffe said the strategy provides a clear framework for the next decade and brings together improvements in patient care, workforce support and long-term sustainability.
“We’re delighted to launch our updated strategy. This is our plan for the next 10 years, which sets out how we will improve care for our patients, support our staff, and work with partners to build services that are sustainable for the future,” she said.
Chief Strategy Officer Ella Stracey said the focus is both immediate and long term, with early priorities centred on staff support, operational performance and developing care closer to home.
“We’re excited to take this plan forward. Right now, our focus is on our people; making sure our staff feel supported, valued and able to do their best work. Alongside this, we’re making practical improvements like working to reducing waiting times and improving patient flow,” she said.
“We’re also working closely with our partners to develop more neighbourhood-based care, so people can access the support they need closer to home. These are important steps that will make a difference now and help us build for the future.”
The strategy has been shaped through engagement with staff, patients, carers and partner organisations across Cornwall, ensuring it reflects local needs and priorities.
RCHT said it will guide decision-making across clinical services, workforce planning and infrastructure investment over the next decade, with a continued emphasis on improving patient experience and shifting care closer to communities.
Trust leaders also stressed that collaboration across Cornwall and Devon will be essential to reducing pressure on hospitals, improving prevention, and ensuring services remain sustainable in the long term.
Digital transformation, research and innovation are highlighted as key enablers of change, supporting faster, safer and more efficient care delivery while helping staff work more effectively.
To mark the launch, the trust has released a short film featuring staff from across a range of departments, showcasing how the strategy will be delivered in practice across hospital and community settings.
The film is intended to illustrate the collective effort behind the plan and how changes will be felt across services in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as the strategy moves from planning into delivery over the coming years.
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