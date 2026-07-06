ORGANISERS of this year's Liskeard Unlocked festival are appealing for skilled craftspeople to help bring the town's rich heritage to life as part of the annual Heritage Open Days celebrations.
The popular event, which attracts hundreds of residents and visitors each year, offers a chance to explore historic buildings that are not usually open to the public, alongside a programme of guided walks, talks and special events.
This year's national Heritage Open Days theme is Everyday Histories, celebrating the working lives of ordinary people through the ages. In keeping with the theme, organisers are keen to showcase the traditional crafts that once played an important role in Liskeard's economy and everyday life.
Craftspeople are being invited to demonstrate heritage skills in one of the buildings taking part in Liskeard Unlocked, with outdoor spaces also available. Free pitches will be provided and participants will have the opportunity to sell their handmade products during the event.
The main Liskeard Unlocked day will take place on Saturday, September 12, although organisers are also considering holding a separate heritage craft fair during the wider Heritage Open Days festival, which runs from September 11 to 20, depending on the level of interest.
They are also looking for craftspeople who can offer drop-in activities or workshops, allowing visitors to try traditional skills for themselves. Organisers say these sessions would be paid opportunities.
Among the crafts they are particularly keen to feature are basket making, bookbinding, carpentry, candle making, cutlery grinding, Gansey knitting, gilding, hat making and lace making, reflecting trades known to have been practised in Liskeard during the 19th century.
However, organisers are also welcoming suggestions from anyone with expertise in other traditional crafts linked to everyday working life.
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