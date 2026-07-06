A LONG-serving member of Callington Rotary Club has been recognised for her outstanding commitment and service after being named the recipient of this year’s Bill Galbraith Rotarian of the Year Award.
Lesley Dingle received the honour during a recent club meeting in recognition of her dedication as outgoing club secretary.
Club members praised Lesley for the countless hours she has devoted to ensuring the smooth running of the organisation, highlighting her commitment, organisation and willingness to help whenever needed.
Although she is stepping down from the secretary role, Lesley will continue supporting the club by leading its Youth Programme alongside fellow Rotarian Bob.
Callington Rotary said the award was thoroughly deserved and thanked Lesley for her continued service to both the club and the wider community.
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