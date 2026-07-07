DRIVERS are being warned to expect disruption on the A38 later this month as National Highways begins a major programme of resurfacing works between Trerulefoot and Liskeard.
The overnight scheme will run from Monday, July 13 until Wednesday, July 29, with sections of the A38 closed between 8pm and 6am while crews carry out essential carriageway reconstruction and repair works.
The upcoming closures will affect both directions of the A38 between Trerulefoot Roundabout and the Island Shop junction near Liskeard, including areas around Lower Clicker, Catchfrench and the Heliport junction, as well as several slip roads.
National Highways says the work is needed to repair and resurface sections of the carriageway, improving road safety and helping maintain the long-term condition of the route.
Signed diversion routes will be in place throughout the closures.
Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A390 and A388, before rejoining the A38 at Carkeel Roundabout.
Westbound motorists will be directed via the A374, A387 and B3252 before returning to the main route.
Drivers using the A38 during the works are being advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for journeys and check for updates before setting off, as delays may occur on alternative routes during busy periods while the closures are in place across South East Cornwall.
The A38 is one of Cornwall’s key transport links, connecting communities across the county and providing a vital route for commuters, businesses and visitors. The planned resurfacing is intended to address existing carriageway issues and improve reliability for thousands of vehicles using the road every day.
National Highways has scheduled the work overnight to reduce the impact on daytime traffic, when the route is typically at its busiest.
Motorists are encouraged to follow the signed diversion routes and remain aware of temporary traffic measures while the works are underway.
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