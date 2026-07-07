COUNCIL bosses have been left in limbo following drivers continuing to flout rules against parking overnight at a Newquay beauty spot.
A number of ‘van lifers’ are covering their number plates at Towan Headland car park to avoid being slapped with penalty charge notices.
Civil parking officers reportedly are not permitted to uncover the registration plates to identify the vehicle and issue a parking ticket.
Cornwall Council, which took back control of operating the car park from Treveth last year, is now seeking legal advice to ascertain what can be done to resolve the issue.
ANPR cameras are no longer operated there as they proved ineffective against drivers covering their registration plates with sticking tape.
A number of residents have complained over a number of years about van lifers during Towan Headland car park into an encampment during the summer, with 30 to 40 reported to be there this year.
Newquay central Cornwall councillor Joanna Kenny said: “Cornwall Council is well aware of this particular wheeze of covering a number plate but the legal ramifications of dealing with this sort of activity on an off-road parking area are very complex and are still being resolved.
“If a civil enforcement officer removes what is covering a registration plate to identify a vehicle it is not clear if the civil enforcement is legal. If a vehicle cannot be identified then a ticket cannot be issued. I understand the police do not have the power to deal with off road car parks.
“I always expected teething problems if Cornwall Council took back control of the car park. Cornwall Council is now taking legal advice on what it can and can’t do. There will be a resolution at some stage, but it is taking time to sort it out.”
Newquay Town Council has offered to transfer the freehold of Towan Headland car park from Cornwall Council.
Mayor Drew Creek says the town council has put forward “different models” to operate the car park but at present there is “no movement” on any potential agreement. He is also looking to push proposals to provide a place to park up in Newquay for people who live in their vehicles called meanwhile sites but progress “has been slow.”
Cllr Creek said: “Locals are understandably frustrated about the scenes at Towan Headland car park, thanks in large part to the previous administrations reckless and ill thought out proposals to privatise council car parks and utilise ANPR has left us with the legacy of people camping in vehicles.
“This is causing issues for locals and visitors parking, antisocial behaviour leading to public toilets having to close and huge loss in revenue for Cornwall Council as most do not pay, cover their number plates, park over multiple bays.
“The current administration needs to clear the decks implement controls and ensure this car park works for our community again. I am also in conversations it’s the administration about meanwhile sites to support those needing or choosing to live in vans though after multiple meetings progress has been slow.”
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