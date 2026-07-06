A CORNISH supermarket is earmarked to relocate from a town centre to the outskirts of the town.
Aldi has launched a public consultation on proposals to move its existing Newquay store in Cliff Road to a new, purpose-built site on the A392.
The scheme is designed to deliver a significantly improved shopping experience for local customers.
The proposals would see Aldi move from its older-generation store to a modern food store with a larger, more spacious layout, wider aisles and improved facilities, including customer toilets and baby changing.
The relocation will be welcomed by many as people would like to see better use of the car park, which has views across Newquay Bay but unwelcomed by others as they like the convenience of the Aldi supermarket being in the town centre. There have also been issues of customer safety being put in danger due to the wind generated at times outside the supermarket.
Elliott Saunders, real estate director at Aldi, said: “We are proud to have served the Newquay community for more than 16 years, but our current store no longer meets the standards our customers expect.
“This proposal gives us the opportunity to deliver a much-improved shopping experience, with a modern, efficient store that better reflects how people want to shop today, while continuing to invest in Newquay.”
Aldi has confirmed that once the new store is open for trading, the existing site will be brought to the open market, to “further support the local economy.”
The plans will retain all existing jobs from the current Aldi store and create up to 10 additional roles, all paid at a sector-leading rate above the National Living Wage. Further employment would also be supported during the construction phase and through the wider supply chain.
The proposed new store would feature over 100 customer parking spaces including accessible and parent and child bays – as well as electric vehicle charging points to promote sustainable travel. The building has been designed with environmental performance in mind, incorporating energy -efficient features, environmentally conscious construction materials and roof -mounted solar panels.
Ahead of submitting a planning application, Aldi is keen to hear directly from the local community and is inviting residents to view the proposals and share their feedback through a virtual public exhibition. The consultation is available online at aldiconsultation.co.uk/Newquay between Monday, July 6 and Sunday, August 2 2026.
A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Aldi encourages as many local people as possible to take part and help shape proposals for a new, improved store for Newquay.”
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