CCTV has captured the moment a car ploughed into a parked vehicle and a tree in Newquay town centre.
A white Audi S Line careered into a white Ford KA parked in a disabled bay in Beachfield Avenue and hit a tree before coming to a stop on Thursday, July 2 at about 9am.
An eyewitness told us that the Audi driver gave their driving details but when the owner of the Ford KA stated they were ringing the police they reportedly attempted to drive away.
The Audi came to a stop at the junction with Cheltenham Place, Bank Street and East Street, which partially blocked the town centre.
However, a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson later confirmed they were not pursuing the case as it was believed the driver had only left the scene ‘for a short time’ to arrange recovery.
They said: "Man crashed car, minor damage, no injuries so exchanged details, left the area for a short time as his phone had died in order to go and organise recovery."
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