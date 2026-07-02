THE entrance to Newquay town centre is partially blocked following a road traffic collision on Thursday morning (July 2).
A white Audi S Line allegedly careered into a parked white Ford KA and hitting a tree in Beachfield Avenue before coming to a stop at about 9am.
An eyewitness told us that the Audi driver gave their driving details but when the owner of the Ford KA stated they were ringing the police they reportedly attempted to drive away but came to a stop at the junction with Cheltenham Place, Bank Street and Fore Street.
The Ford KA was parked in a disabled bay when the incident happened.
Shannon Aldridge, the owner of the Ford KA, said: “I was sat in my car parked up and was on the phone and there was a loud bang as a car has gone into mine and then into a tree.
“He got out the car to chat to me and gave his details but when I said I was going to ring the police, he got back into his car.
“The car was parked in a reasonably safe place but he tried to drive off and couldn’t drive any further and blocked the road.”
Devon and Police traffic watch stated: “Bank Street one way street partially blocked, slow traffic due to accident, two cars involved from Cheltenham Place to Marcus Hill.”
Devon and Cornwall Police have been approached for comment.
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