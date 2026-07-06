An Australian-themed seafront bar in Newquay is set to begin a new chapter under a distinctly Cornish identity.
Family-run Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm has launched Rattler Beach House in the former Walkabout.
The venue is being transformed into the first dedicated home of Rattler, Cornwall's iconic cyder brand.
The opening marks the latest stage in the growth of the Rattler brand, one of Cornwall's most recognisable drinks, and further strengthens Healeys' expansion into a wider hospitality business rooted in Cornwall's coastal culture and visitor economy.
Joe Healey, managing director of Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm, said: “It's a fitting location.
“More Rattler is enjoyed in Newquay than anywhere else in Cornwall, making the UK's surfing capital a natural home for the brand's first beach house.
“Rattler has always been about bringing people together and celebrating everything that's great about Cornwall, so opening Rattler Beach House feels like a natural next step for the brand.
“We wanted to create somewhere relaxed, welcoming and full of character - somewhere you can head after the beach, meet your mates, enjoy great food, watch live sport and discover everything Rattler has to offer.
“Whether you're a Newquay local, spending the summer in Cornwall or just passing through, we can't wait to welcome you for an ice-cold Rattler by the sea.”
Rattler Beach House will bring one of Cornwall's best-known drinks brands directly to the seafront, serving the full Rattler range including Original, fruit variants and alcohol-free options, alongside seasonal food, live sport, music and entertainment.
The Healey family, who have grown from a Cornish farming business into one of the county's most established drink producers over the past four decades, welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm.
The Rattler brand has become a fixture in pubs, bars and beach venues across Cornwall and the UK.
The Newquay launch follows the success of Gylly Beach Cafe and Fives Cyder House on Falmouth's waterfront, and forms part of the family's continued investment in Cornwall's hospitality sector.
Joe Healey added: “At a time when many hospitality businesses continue to face rising costs and challenging trading conditions, our new venue opening represents a notable vote of confidence in Cornwall's economy and coastal towns, which remain key surf and tourism destinations.
“We're so excited to be investing in Cornwall and to be helping bring even more life, energy and great experiences to the seafront with Rattler by the sea.”
Rattler Beach House has been designed as a flexible, evolving venue, with plans to develop its offer in collaboration with customers and the local community throughout the summer and beyond.
Mayor Drew Creek said: “It’s fantastic news for Newquay.
“Healeys are a fantastic Cornish success story and seeing them invest in our seafront with Rattler Beach House shows just how much confidence there is in our town.
“It’s brilliant businesses like this joining us that keep making Newquay a better place to live, work and visit. I can’t wait to see it open its doors this summer.”
Newquay BID manager Mark Warren added: “Really excited to hear Healeys is taking over Walkabout. It is a huge building in that part of town. I’m really pleased we have got an iconic Cornish brand going in there. I hear they have got some big plans as well so I think they are going to do some amazing things with that space. Newquay might be losing businesses but we are also gaining some great businesses.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.