The emergency incident happened on the afternoon of Thursday, July 9, when St Austell Coastguards were sent to Polkerris beach in the heatwave.
A spokesperson said: “On arrival, the team carried out casualty care until the ambulance arrived.
“Our initial treatment meant the ambulance did not have to take the casualty to hospital.
“Great team work from the emergency services, and thank you to the public and the staff of the water sports centre for their assistance.”
The spokesperson added: “So sorry to all the pupils who were expecting to see us, we will come back another day.”
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