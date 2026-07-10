A CORNWALL councillor has today paid a heartfelt tribute following the death of former Conservative minister and Reform UK spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe, describing her as “one of the most recognisable and fearless figures in British public life.”
Keith Johnson, Reform UK Cornwall councillor for Saltash Tamar, said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the 78-year-old’s passing.
“Whether you agreed with her politics or not, there is no denying that she was one of the most recognisable and fearless figures in British public life,” he said. “She spoke her mind, stood by her principles, and never shied away from defending what she believed in.
“After a distinguished political career, she showed a completely different side of herself on television, winning the hearts of millions with her warmth, humour and willingness to laugh at herself. She proved that politics and personality could go hand in hand.
“Ann leaves behind a legacy of public service, conviction and authenticity. She inspired many people to stand up for what they believe, even when it wasn’t the easiest path.
“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and all those who knew and loved her. Rest in peace, Ann. Thank you for your service, your courage and the memories you gave us.”
Although best known for her long career in Westminster, Ann had deep family roots in the Westcountry, including a close connection to Saltash.
She said previously: “My mother was born in Plymouth, my father in Saltash, and my Westcountry connections go back to 1715.”
Those ties eventually drew her back to the region. She bought a home on the outskirts of Haytor on Dartmoor in 2008 before retiring there permanently in 2010.
Her death was announced by her agents, Cloud 9 Management, who said: “It is with great sadness we announce the death of The Right Honourable Ann Widdecombe, DSG. We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends.”
Ann served as Conservative MP for Maidstone in Kent from 1987 until 2010. During John Major’s government she held several ministerial roles, including Minister of State for Employment and Minister of State for Prisons, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most outspoken politicians.
In 2019 she left the Conservatives to join the Brexit Party before later becoming Reform UK’s immigration and justice spokeswoman, continuing to campaign on issues she felt passionately about.
Away from politics, Ann became a popular television personality, appearing on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and finishing runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, where her humour and willingness to laugh at herself won over viewers across the country.
In 2023, Ann joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, after the party changed its name from the Brexit Party. Today, Mr Farage credited her for playing a “decisive role” in getting Brexit “over the line”.
“When Ann decided to stand for The Brexit Party in the snap 2019 European Elections, it was a big moment and huge boost. The voters loved her,” he wrote in a post on X, adding she would be “missed by us all”.
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