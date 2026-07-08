DEVON and Cornwall Police has spent almost £3-million replacing and buying police uniforms in just three years – with new figures raising questions over how much taxpayer money is being spent on clothing that may no longer be used by officers.
The force spent £2,904,647.26 on uniform procurement between 2023/24 and 2025/26, according to Freedom of Information figures obtained by Custom Embroidered Patches UK.
The spending breakdown reveals Devon and Cornwall Police's uniform bill passed the £1-million mark in a single year, with the force spending £1,101,956.35 during 2024/25.
That followed a bill of £861,255.56 in 2023/24, before costs reduced slightly to £941,435.35 in 2025/26.
The figures have placed the spotlight on how one of the largest police forces in England manages its uniform supplies, with questions being raised over whether more items could be cleaned, recycled or reused instead of replaced.
Devon and Cornwall Police’s current policy states that uniform accessories must be returned when officers no longer require them. However, items are only considered suitable for reissue if they are classed as unused or unworn.
This means previously worn garments, even if they remain in good condition, are generally removed from circulation and either securely destroyed, recycled or donated.
Campaigners behind the investigation claim the approach could result in forces repeatedly buying replacement clothing when some items may still have a usable lifespan.
The figures were gathered as part of an investigation into police uniform spending across the South West and compared Devon and Cornwall Police's costs with neighbouring forces.
Dorset Police spent £1,142,082.51 over the same three-year period, while Wiltshire Police recorded a total uniform spend of £1,219,178. Wiltshire’s figures also revealed that some unmarked, serviceable uniform items can be sold back to staff rather than disposed of.
Meanwhile, Avon and Somerset Police recorded the highest spending among the forces examined, with uniform costs totalling £4,545,326.71 between 2023/24 and 2025/26.
Thomas Green, founder and director of Custom Embroidered Patches UK, said police forces needed to look at ways of reducing waste while maintaining security.
“These numbers highlight the truly staggering financial burden that regional police forces currently face when equipping their officers for the front line,” he said. “When millions of pounds of public money are spent year upon year, the logistical challenge is clear, but these costs could be drastically reduced.
“Specialised police garments cannot simply be discarded due to severe security risks. It is absolutely vital constabularies continue to adopt robust recycling strategies, ensuring taxpayer money is protected.”
The Force - who have been approached for comment - covers more than 4,000 square miles across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, employs thousands of officers and staff, meaning uniform provision represents a significant operational cost.
The figures come as police forces continue to face financial pressure, with budgets under increasing scrutiny and taxpayers demanding value for money while frontline services remain protected.
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