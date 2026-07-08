A SPATE of vandalism at Callington's public toilets has left taxpayers footing an ever-growing repair bill, with town councillors warning that every act of damage diverts money away from vital community services.
The latest incident on Tuesday, July 7, saw council staff discover a fire had been deliberately started inside one of the public toilet cubicles, marking the third reported act of vandalism at the facilities this year and prompting fresh calls for residents to help identify those responsible.
Earlier in March, a baby changing unit inside the accessible toilet was damaged beyond repair, costing £300 to replace. In May, vandalised door locks added a further £145.20 to the repair bill.
Callington Town Council says the repeated attacks are placing an unnecessary strain on public finances, with money being spent repairing deliberate damage instead of improving local services, parks, community projects and other facilities that benefit residents.
The council has now pledged to publish details of every future act of vandalism affecting its public conveniences, together with the cost of repairs, in an effort to highlight the financial burden such incidents place on local taxpayers.
A spokesperson said every pound spent fixing deliberate damage is money that cannot be invested elsewhere in the town, urging residents to help protect facilities that are provided for everyone to use.
Although CCTV cameras monitor the area surrounding the public conveniences, privacy laws prevent surveillance equipment from being installed inside the toilet cubicles, making it more difficult to identify those responsible.
Residents are being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour around council property to Devon and Cornwall Police, stressing that even the smallest piece of information could help officers identify those responsible.
The problem is not unique to Callington. Nearby Saltash has also experienced repeated vandalism at several public toilets this year, leaving the local town council facing significant repair costs after a string of incidents across the town.
At the time, Saltash Town Council said the attacks had caused repeated disruption to residents and visitors while placing additional pressure on already stretched budgets.
A spokesperson said: "Acts of vandalism not only disrupt services but also place unnecessary pressure on already stretched budgets, diverting money away from other essential local projects.
"Saltash Town Council is working directly with the police to help find a longer-term solution to prevent further incidents.
"We know this is frustrating for residents and visitors alike, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to keep these facilities open, clean and safe for everyone to use."
Both councils hope public awareness will help discourage further damage and encourage witnesses to come forward with information.
They say public conveniences are an essential service for residents, shoppers and visitors, and repairing deliberate damage comes at a cost ultimately borne by local taxpayers. By working together, councils believe communities can help protect these facilities and ensure they remain open, safe and accessible for everyone who relies on them.
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