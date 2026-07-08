DEVON and Cornwall Police have issued an urgent appeal for information to help find a missing 72-year-old man from the Bugle area.
Officers say they are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Paul Anderson, who has not been in contact with his family since he was last seen at his home address on Tuesday, June 30.
Mr Anderson was last seen by his family between 6pm and 7pm that evening. He was reported missing to police on Sunday, July 5, after relatives became concerned that they had not heard from him.
He is described as a white male, around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and short grey hair.
Police believe Mr Anderson may be wearing a baseball cap, a black or blue three-quarter length jacket with a green T-shirt underneath, black jeans and navy trainers.
Officers are asking anyone who has seen Mr Anderson, or who may know where he is, to contact police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting log number 960 of 5/7/26.
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