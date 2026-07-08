TWO men arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Newquay park have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Officers taped off a section of Mount Wise Gardens following the incident, which reportedly happened within the construction site of the new play park at Mount Wise Gardens on Monday, July 6, between 10pm and midnight.
Police confirmed the two men arrested are both local and in their 20s.
Police have renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “Two local men, both aged in their twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of rape as part of this investigation.
“Both suspects have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”
Inspector Steve Johnson added: “Someone is currently on police bail, whilst a number of people are still helping us with our enquiries.
“Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact the police.”
Crime scene guards were put place to preserve evidence and restrict access to authorised personnel following the reports of a serious sexual assault.
DI Steve Applewhite said at the time: "Police are currently investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in the Mount Wise area of Newquay that took place in the late evening of Monday, July 6.
“Specialist officers are currently supporting the victim. We have arrested a male in connection with the incident who is in police custody.”
Investigating officers are asking anybody with information to call 101 or visit the police website quoting reference 5026017602.
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