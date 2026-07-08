A NEW campaign has been launched to attract people into Newquay town centre during Boardmasters.
Newquay BID has unveiled Beyond Boardmasters, which is designed to showcase everything the town has to offer during the surf and music festival, which takes place between August 5 and 9.
BID manager Mark Warren is keen to highlight the town is “open for business, welcoming and full of experiences” following traders complaining it is their quietest week in August despite more than 50,000 people attending Boardmasters.
The Beyond Boardmasters campaign will be promoted across Newquay BID's social media channels, celebrating everything taking place throughout the town during Boardmasters week and encouraging visitors to discover what lies beyond the festival gates.
Businesses across Newquay will be invited to take part by offering exclusive promotions, experiences and incentives for festivalgoers and visitors alike. The campaign is about encouraging more people into the town centre while showcasing the independent businesses that “makes Newquay so special.”
A dedicated Beyond Boardmasters webpage will feature an interactive map, allowing visitors to explore restaurants, cafés, pubs, shops, attractions, beaches, events and exclusive offers throughout the week. The map will become a one-stop guide to everything happening across the town during the festival.
Newquay BID is looking to produce Beyond Boardmasters leaflets that can be distributed to festivalgoers and visitors, ensuring they know exactly what is happening across Newquay and inviting them to experience everything the town has to offer.
The business organisation is also working with Newquay Town Council and WAX Events to create a Beyond Boardmasters Village on the Killacourt.
Visitors will be able to enjoy live entertainment, local markets, community performances, family activities, independent traders and a vibrant atmosphere to help create a festival atmosphere across Newquay.
Newquay BID is also working to change the perception concerns around traffic congestion during Boardmasters, which has led many visitors to stay away from the town during August. An improved traffic management introduced last year has eased pressure on the town's road network.
Mr Warren said: "For many years, people have automatically associated Boardmasters week with avoiding Newquay because of concerns around traffic.
“The reality today is very different. Our businesses are open, our attractions are ready, and we're inviting everyone to rediscover Newquay during one of the most exciting weeks of the summer.”
Boardmasters has acted on feedback from Newquay BID and local partners on transport. The shuttle bus service now offers affordable unlimited travel between the festival site, the beaches and the town centre.
Rob Spring, Boardmasters festival director, said: “Over the past two years we've worked hard alongside Newquay BID and the council and the local community to improve how festivalgoers travel to and from the site, and we're really pleased that this is now making a genuine difference to the town and the accessibility to Newquay when the festival is on .
“We know Boardmasters brings a huge amount of energy to Newquay every summer, and we want as many of that energy as possible to spill out into the town centre too.”
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