POLICE have cordoned off the area where a new play park is being built in Newquay following a “serious sexual assault” taking place on Monday night. (July 6)
Officers have taped off a section of Mount Wise Gardens whilst investigations continue. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in police custody.
Crime scene guards are in place to preserve evidence and restrict access to authorised personnel.
DI Steve Applewhite said: "Police are currently investigating reports of a serious sexual assault in the Mount Wise area of Newquay that took place in the late evening of Monday, July 6.
“Specialist officers are currently supporting the victim. We have arrested a male in connection with the incident who is in police custody.
"A scene guard remains in place at the scene for a forensic examination to take place."
Mayor Cllr Drew Creek said: “As I understand it there’s been an incident in the Mount Wise gardens area which the police are investigating.
“It happened in the confines of the construction area of our play park. The police have currently taken ownership of the site for their investigation. The town council is awaiting the police to hand it back to us.
“I don’t have any further details at this time but would encourage residents who have any information to get in touch with the police.”
DI Applewhite added: "We would like anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything of note to call us quoting 5026017602."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.