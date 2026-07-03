POLICE are appealing for witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision in Lanivet, near Bodmin.
The collision, which took place at around 5.30pm on Friday, March 13, at the Truro Road and Reperry Road junction, involved a gold Nissan Almera and a black Citroen C5.
The passenger in the Nissan, a local woman in her 80s, recently passed away after being hospitalised following the collision. Her next of kin have been informed.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “We appreciate the collision took place some time ago, but we are continuing to investigate the circumstances.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or may still have dash-cam footage is asked to call 101 or visit our website quoting 50260162466.”
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