A DRIVER has been reported for driving without due care and attention after a car overturned in Bodmin.
The incident, which took place during the morning of Thursday, July 12 saw a vehicle overturned in the middle of the carriageway on Higher Bore Street.
Other vehicles were damaged during the incident, although there were no injuries to any parties involved.
Higher Bore Street was closed for a number of hours while the scene was cleared.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This was a two-vehicle collision first reported shortly before 7am.
“There were no injuries. One driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.
“(The road is) all cleared now.”
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