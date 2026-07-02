TWO people have been arrested after a late night ‘reported stabbing’ at a gym on the outskirts of Bodmin town centre.
The incident took place at around 11pm on Wednesday, July 1 at Snap Fitness on Bodmin Retail Park, Launceston Road.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were contacted after receiving reports of a stabbing at the location.
The report further described that two suspects damaged a car outside of the gym before entering the venue and assaulting the victim.
It led to the arrest of two people from the St Austell area, with those arrested described as being a man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s.
The duo were later held in police custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, while the victim’s injuries were believed not to be life threatening.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the two suspects and the victim were believed to be known to each other, adding that as a result, they believed there was no wider threat to the general public.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said after the incident: “We were called shortly before 11pm on Wednesday, July 1 following a report of a stabbing at a gym in Bodmin Retail Park, Bodmin.
“It was reported that two suspects damaged a car outside before entering the gym and assaulting the victim.
“His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s – both from the St Austell area – were arrested a short time later on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
“They remain in police custody at this time.
“The suspects and the victim are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”
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