THE public body investigating a pollution incident in Cornwall in which hundreds, if not thousands, of fish were killed is assuring local people that its work is nearing completion.
There have been concerns over the length of time it has taken the Environment Agency to investigate the pollution of the St Austell River, also known as the White River, south of St Austell.
The pollution occurred in June last year and the first anniversary of the incident was marked by Cornwall councillor James Mustoe (Conservative) who pledged to keep up the pressure to get the matter resolved.
The councillor, who represents the St Austell Bay and Mevagissey division, said on the anniversary: “Water pollution cases often take years to conclude, but this one, while absolutely devastating, and described by the Environment Agency at the time as ‘high category’, was confined to one spill, in one geographic location, over a relatively short period of time, so could in theory take less time to investigate.
“Locally, we will continue to do all we can to ensure this terrible incident is not forgotten about, and that those who were responsible, both in enabling the pollution and actually causing it, are held accountable.”
Fish and other smaller creatures were killed after liquid lime entered the river on Thursday, June 19, last year.
South West Water confirmed after the incident that the chemical, which is used in waste water treatment, entered the river from its Menagwins waste water treatment site.
Following the local highlighting, one year on, of the issue, the Environment Agency has responded by saying: “We have been conducting a full and thorough investigation into this serious pollution incident, and this work is nearing completion.
“So as not to prejudice any legal proceedings, we cannot comment further at this time, but we will provide a statement once our investigation has concluded.”
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