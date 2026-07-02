THREE people have been arrested following the discovery of a woman’s body at a property in Conway Road, Falmouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 9.05am on Tuesday (June 30) following concerns over the death of a woman in her 70s. Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries to determine the exact circumstances are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “A man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s – all from Falmouth – have been arrested on suspicion of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging/assisting the death of another. They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
The woman’s next of kin have been informed.
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