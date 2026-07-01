DETECTIVES investigating the death of a Truro man have issued new CCTV images as part of an anniversary appeal one year after his body was discovered.
A major enquiry was launched after 50-year-old Lee Hockey was found deceased in woodland between Truro and Probus on July, 1 2025 at around 6pm
His death is being treated as unexplained by the force’s major crime investigation team. Murder is one potential hypothesis detectives continue to fully investigate.
They have been carrying out extensive enquiries and searches to establish the circumstances of Lee’s death and to trace his final movements. The last-confirmed sighting of Lee was in the Trispen area on June 23 2025.
Now a year on, detectives have launched a fresh public appeal for information and released new CCTV images of him in the days before he was found.
Detectives are particularly asking for help to find a number of his missing personal belongings. They include a black satchel-style bag shown on the new CCTV pictures of Lee taken at Tesco Express in Truro on June, 22 2025.
His passport and Barclays Bank card with the full name ‘Lee Hockey’ and a pink iPhone 13 are also missing.
Detective Chief Inspector Rob Smith said: “Lee’s family are marking the one-year anniversary of his loss and still have many unanswered questions about the lead-up to his death.
“While we are very grateful for the help we have received from the public so far, we still believe that someone out there could hold critical information to help us find out what happened to him.
“Some of Lee’s personal belongings remain outstanding and we are urging anyone who may have either found or seen these crucial items to get in touch. They could contain vital information to help our investigation into Lee’s death, and we urge you to come forward.”
Detectives have pieced together Lee’s known movements in the days before his death.
He spent most of Monday, June 23 in Truro city centre before taking a bus out to the Trispen area.
The last confirmed sighting of Lee was in Trispen later that evening. His whereabouts from there are currently unknown, but it is likely he would have been on foot.
DCI Smith added: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who saw Lee between June 23 and July, 1 2025.
“Anyone who passed through Trispen, Tresillian or the surrounding villages is urged to contact us, and we are asking those who may have retained dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage in those areas to check them for any sightings of Lee. Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.”
Lee’s family said in a statement: “We the family of Lee Hockey are thankful for all the support over the last 12 months but are still looking for closure over what happened to him.
“If anyone has any information, no matter how small, please come forward.
“Lee would have been watching the World Cup this year and was a keen Arsenal supporter.
“We would also like to thank all of the police for the gruelling task of searching the woods and ponds for Lee’s missing bag.”
A major incident public portal has been set up for the public to submit information and large files such as doorbell, CCTV and dashcam footage.
Anyone who any information or footage that could help with enquiries, can contact the police via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/50DC25S38-PO1or the QR code provided.
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