COUNCILLORS are consulting with residents over “inconsiderate parking” by neighbouring organisations including Truro College.
Cornwall councillors Dulcie Tudor (Independent, Threemilestone and Chacewater) and Rob Nolan (Lib Dem, Boscawen and Redannick) have been battling parking issues on behalf of residents; Cllr Tudor’s ward includes the area around Truro College, with many streets reportedly being used by students, while in Cllr Nolan’s patch, Penn an Dre struggles with hospital parking overspill.
Following discussions with Cornwall Council, they have secured an informal residents’ parking survey enabling them to knock on doors to ask locals what kind of solutions they would like to see.
A photo shared with us shows a car parked on a junction with Chyvelah Close and Higher Besore Road. A resident told Cllr Tudor: “The parking is extremely dangerous and I believe illegal … This is a huge safety concern as to exit the street onto the main road, you have to pull out onto the other side of the road to avoid hitting the parked car.
“This parking also prevents larger vehicles from being able to enter the road, including emergency vehicles; and pedestrians including those using prams or wheelchairs have to enter the road to pass the vehicles.”
“Students park there because there isn’t enough room at Truro College,” said Cllr Tudor. “That’s a college issue rather than a residents’ issue, but the college comes back repeatedly saying it’s nothing to do with them if it’s outside their boundary. It’s not being a good neighbour.
“My job now is to try and open up negotiations with the college again, because this can’t continue.”
The informal consultation is likely to happen in September and will gauge support for the council to fund a formal consultation, which could result in measures ranging from residential parking permits to double yellow lines on junctions which could potentially be brought in by the New Year.
Cllr Tudor continued: “Elsewhere in Threemilstone, we have no-parking zones between 9am and 3pm, which enables people to drop off or pick up children from school but stops them from parking all day for their jobs. That works well and would be my personal preference.
“It’s not right that the people of Threemilestone should have to pay to park outside their own homes.”
A spokesperson for Truro and Penwith College said it has taken measures on campus, including offering parking permits to students “with a genuine need to travel by car”; regularly reminding students without a permit to use the Park and Ride or public transport where possible; and investing in additional direct bus routes, and an online Travel Hub to help students identify their most efficient public transport option.
An ANPR parking system to ensure college car parks are used by those legitimately attending the college “has successfully provided more spaces”.
“We understand the frustrations parking can cause local residents, but have no authority to take action against vehicles that are parked legally on public roads,” said the spokesperson.
“The college has supported residents in discussions with local councillors and Cornwall Council regarding the potential introduction of a Residents’ Parking Scheme. We believe this is the most effective way to manage parking in nearby residential areas and would welcome and support its introduction or further discussion.”
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