The family of woman who has been missing for three months after travelling to Cornwall have issued an emotional plea urging her to make contact and let them know she is safe.
Holly Collinson, aged 29, was reported missing by her family in Leicestershire on Friday, April 10. Prior to being reported missing, Holly had travelled to Cornwall – specifically the Newquay area.
Holly’s family said:: “Holly wherever you are, please try and get in touch. We miss you more and more every day. We are so worried and at our wits end about you wondering if you're safe and well.
“We love you so much and dearly wish we hear your voice and see you very soon. No matter what we are always here for you. We will never give up hope that you are found. you are forever in our prayers
“Love always, your Mum and Dad.”
Holly is described as a white female, of a slim build, 5ft 7ins tall, and has blue eyes and long dark hair. Holly is known to change her hairstyle and colour.
Previously, Holly had a long black, pink, red, plum-coloured dreadlocks.
On one of the last sightings of Holly she was wearing a black coat Gillet, dark trousers, a short sleeve black Adidas shirt, and had straight dark hair with the upper half of the hair plum to red in colour and darker on the bottom half which was below shoulder length.
She may also now be using a crutch to assist her.
Holly was last seen leaving Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on March 31 at between 9am and 11am.
She was wearing a hospital gown, a green jumper and trainers with black and yellow bags underneath used as socks. She had a white plastic bags with her and a black Takamine acoustic guitar.
Police anticipate that Holly may have changed her clothing after leaving the hospital.
After leaving hospital the police believe Holly boarded a bus carrying her guitar and a hospital crutch, wearing the bags under her shoes and carrying a clear bag of belongings.
Holly is known to travel using Cornwall’s bus network.
The white bag with black logo states ‘patient property’ was being carried. The yellow and black bags were believed to be used as socks.
The day prior to Holly attending Royal Cornwall Hospital, she is seen on CCTV in Tregolls Road, Truro having come via a stop at St. Columb Road.
She is wearing large, shaped sunglasses, blue Jeans, a large black cap, carrying a black guitar and a light-coloured canvas type handbag.
Holly was believed to be carrying a guitar. This is described as a black Takamine electric acoustic guitar, identifiable feature being this was missing a battery pack leaving a four 4inch hole at the topside of the guitar.
Holly left the belongings at a caravan site in the Newquay area.
Those belongings have been removed and police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of them.
Police Staff Investigator Joanne Wilson said: “Sadly, Holly has now been missing for three whole months.
“We have made a number of appeals over this time which have helped us piece together her last known movements and I would like to thank the public for their help so far.
“Unfortunately, we still don’t know where Holly is now. It is possible she headed for Newquay again after she left the hospital and we would ask that if anyone has any information which they haven’t already shared with us, then we’d be very grateful to hear any further detail however small.
“Holly is a confident and vivacious young woman who is a talented musician. She makes friends easily and enjoys meeting people. We know she was in the hamlet of Idles on 30th March in the early hours at 3.30am when she knocked on a door of a local property for help.
“She was cold and had no shoes on her feet. She went to Treliske Hospital at that time and thereafter her movements are unknown. We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her on the bus leaving Treliske towards Newquay at just after 11am on 30th March.
“If anyone who has any information on her whereabouts or her travels on or after 30th or 31st March are encouraged to call in on 101 quoting 50260109918.”
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