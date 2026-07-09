MEMBERS of the Liskeard Branch of the Royal Naval Association will march through the town next month as they exercise their Freedom of Liskeard.
The veterans’ organisation will hold a special parade on Sunday, August 23, with members marching from the Cattle Market to the town’s War Memorial for a service of remembrance.
The parade will set off from the Cattle Market at 1.30pm before making its way through Liskeard. A short service of remembrance will then take place at the War Memorial between 2pm and 2.30pm.
Following the service, members will march back through the town and return to the Cattle Market.
Residents are being encouraged to come along, show their support and help recognise the contribution made by local veterans.
The Liskeard Branch of the Royal Naval Association was awarded the Freedom of the Town in 2024 in recognition of its long-standing commitment to the community.
The honour was presented following the Liskeard Remembrance Parade, where then mayor Christina Whitty praised the branch for its dedication over the 38 years it had been active in the town.
She highlighted the RNA’s continued involvement in both official and unofficial town events, thanking members for their commitment and service to Liskeard.
The Freedom of the Town allows the branch to formally march through Liskeard with flags flying, drums beating and bayonets fixed – a tradition recognising the close relationship between the organisation and the community it serves.
The Liskeard Branch of the Royal Naval Association continues to meet on the last Thursday of every month at the Royal British Legion Club in Barn Street, Liskeard.
The bar opens at 7.30pm, with meetings beginning at 8pm.
Organisers hope the August parade will bring together veterans, families and residents to celebrate the town’s links with the Royal Naval Association and honour those who have served.
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