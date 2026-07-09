A MAN from St Dennis changed his plea to guilty on two counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) and one of strangulation.
Connor Vicary, 25, of Manson Place, St Dennis changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on charges of assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm and strangling her at St Minver Holiday Park on November 20 and, at St Dennis on November 5, assaulting her occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was given a 40-month custodial sentence, sent to prison for 27 months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until June 23, 2036.
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