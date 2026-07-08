A MAN has been sent to jail for more than three years following a ‘campaign of abuse’ towards a woman at Bodmin.
Kieran McKeowan, 27, of Chapel Street, Devonport changed his plea to guilty at Truro Crown Court on a charge of engaging in coercive behaviour towards a woman between 2023 and 2024 at Bodmin.
He repeatedly assaulted her, threatened her with knives and isolated her from friends.
Charges of threatening to kill her, strangling and assaulting her and criminal damage, which he had pleaded not guilty to, will remain on file.
The judge, Christopher Quinlan, sent him to prison for 37 months and made him subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim until July 3, 2036.
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