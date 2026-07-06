TWO Cornish men have been crowned Hyrox World Champions after beating some of the world’s top athletes at one of the fastest-growing fitness sports in the world.
Kevin Marshall, from Launceston, and Danny Wood, from Truro, secured the world title after months of dedicated preparation at Tamar Performance Centre in Lifton.
After qualifying to compete against the world’s best athletes in their age group, the pair produced an outstanding performance to become World Champions in the Men’s 60 to 64 Age Group at the 2026 Hyrox World Championships.
Hyrox sees competitors take part in both running and functional workout stations, where participants run 1km, followed by one functional workout station, which is then repeated eight times.
However, while the medals are remarkable, Kevin and Danny’s coaches believe the real story is what their success represents.
“Kevin and Danny prove that age doesn’t define what’s possible,” said Matt Luxton.
“They’re both local men with jobs, families and everyday commitments. They simply turned up consistently, trusted the process and put the work in over many months.
“This isn’t really a story about elite athletes. It’s a story about what can happen when ordinary people commit to improving themselves.”
“We’re incredibly proud of them,” added Matt, “but we’re equally proud of the environment they’ve helped us create - an aspirational and inspirational one. Seeing those who have represented themselves at the World Championships training alongside complete beginners every week shows that everyone belongs and everyone can improve.”
Commenting on the pair’s success, coach Charlie Wevill added: “The recent success of all of our athletes at the HYROX World Championships epitomises what our training culture is all about: the relentless pursuit of improvement, built on consistency, resilience and hard work. But it is equally about friendship, community and creating memories that last a lifetime.
“Danny and Kevin are no exception. Three races. Three podium finishes. One World Record. One World Championship title.
“Those achievements speak for themselves, but they only tell part of the story.”
The pair say that the event is a memory that will last a lifetime.
“Standing on the top of the podium with the national anthem playing was an unbelievable experience,” said Kevin. “It's all down to the incredible team around me, my coaches Matt and Charlie, my sports masseur Sarah, all the athletes that go to the Saturday sessions in Lifton for their support and encouragement and my Hyrox partner Danny.”
“Charlie paired me with a great partner in Kevin, and we complemented each other really well,” added Danny.
“Charlie’s coaching approach was different from anything I’d experienced before, but it proved incredibly successful. He quickly identified the areas where I needed to improve and helped me work on those weaknesses, which made a huge difference to my performance.
“Winning a World Championship is something I’m immensely proud of. It shows what’s possible with the right coaching, consistency and commitment. I hope our success encourages others to realise that age should never be a barrier to setting ambitious goals and achieving them.”
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