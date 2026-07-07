Commenting after the damage, Cllr Adrian Parsons (Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) said: “Following another week‑long road closure, it was good to see Trekelland Bridge repaired once again. However, each closure leads to significant diversions for those living on the North Hill side. We are also seeing increased traffic cutting through Lewannick and crossing at Two Bridges towards Launceston, which brings its own challenges.