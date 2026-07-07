AN emergency road closure has been put in place after a Grade II listed bridge was damaged only weeks after it had been repaired.
Trekelland Bridge is first thought to have been constructed in the year 1500, however, despite having survived more than half a millennia, however, after facing damage from passing vehicles, it is now subject to emergency repairs.
In May, the route was closed for five days with emergency repairs, which saw workers mend parapets which were damaged following a road traffic collision on the stretch of carriageway. Now, having been damaged less than four weeks later, the route is closed again.
Repairs to the historic structure have resulted in four days of repairs and a closed stretch of the B3254.
The works are marked to take place until the end of Thursday, July 10.
Following the repeated damage, residents and local councillors have expressed their frustration calling for greater solutions.
Commenting after the damage, Cllr Adrian Parsons (Altarnun and Stoke Climsland) said: “Following another week‑long road closure, it was good to see Trekelland Bridge repaired once again. However, each closure leads to significant diversions for those living on the North Hill side. We are also seeing increased traffic cutting through Lewannick and crossing at Two Bridges towards Launceston, which brings its own challenges.
“Many of us suspected it was only a matter of time before the bridge was struck again, but for this to have happened within just two weeks of the last repair is incredibly disappointing.
“As the bridge is listed, there are limitations on what can be done. However, it is becoming clear that we cannot continue in this way. Alternative measures to better manage traffic realignment and protect the bridge must now be urgently considered.”
As a result of the closure, drivers will now be taken along a diversion spanning more than 25 kilometres. Vehicles heading west will travel to Five Lanes, onto the A30 to Launceston before rejoining the B3254, adding around 27 minutes to journey times.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.