A SECTION of the A38 has been blocked in both directions following a vehicle fire this morning, causing significant delays for motorists travelling through South East Cornwall.
The incident has forced the closure of the road between the A374 at Trerulefoot Roundabout and the B3249 at Tideford, with traffic building rapidly in both directions.
Traffic monitoring service Inrix first reported the incident at around 10am, warning that the route was blocked while emergency services dealt with the vehicle fire.
Lengthy queues stretching back through Landrake and Notter Bridge towards Saltash and also back towards Castle Motors at Menheniot in the other direction have been reported.
Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: “We were called to reports of a car fire on the A38 at Trerulefoot, Saltash, just after 9.30am on Friday, July 10.
“Emergency services are at the scene. No injuries have been reported.
“The eastbound carriageway remains closed while the westbound carriageway is open but heavily congested. There will continue to be disruption in the area for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.”
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